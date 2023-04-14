ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, Stewart’s Shops is holding a circus. The convenience store chain has a new flavor in its coolers this spring – and it might just turn your mouth blue.

On Friday, Stewart’s Shops announced its new “Circus Shake,” a cotton candy-flavored dairy shake refresher. The limited-time beverage can be found in coolers at Stewart’s locations alongside regular chocolate and vanilla flavors.

The colorful drink comes as the company runs a special contest for fans with pets this month. Until April 21, customers can submit photos of their pets enjoying (or stealing) Stewart’s products as part of the Paw-Some Pets Contest.