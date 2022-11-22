ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart’s explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.

Limited-edition Stewart’s merchandise will be available exclusively online, including a Rhinestone Tumbler, a baby bodysuit, Stewart’s pom-pom winter hats, Stewart’s socks, and Stewart’s ice cream car sticker as seen in the photo. The online shop will also feature Stewart’s award-winning coffee, Stewart’s My Money Cards, and Stewart’s Gas Cards in $25, $50, and $100 amounts available all year long.

Limited-edition merchandise drops will occur throughout the year. The online shop will open on Monday, November 28 at 9 p.m. with shipping available in the continental U.S.