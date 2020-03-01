Steyer drops out of 2020 race after poor primary showings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Billionaire former hedge fund manager and environmentalist Tom Steyer is ending his presidential campaign following underwhelming results in South Carolina on Saturday.
Steyer spent close to $24 million on campaign commercials running throughout the state, but finished behind both Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Steyer injected millions of his own money into his Democratic presidential bid, but struggled to stand out in a crowded primary season. He is perhaps best-known for dropping $10 million on television ads calling for President Trump’s impeachment.
Worth about $1.6 billion according to Forbes, Steyer was heavily focused on South Carolina. He courted black voters by decrying inequalities he says are caused by racism in America.
