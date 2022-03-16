GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hosts their fourth-annual “Stick It to Cancer” weekend, presented by Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Officials said funds raised will go to critical healthcare organizations while honoring those impacted by cancer.

Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, which coincides with the Thunder hosting its North Division rivals, the Worcester Railers. “Stick It to Cancer” kick’s off on Friday when fans are invited onto the ice following the game for paint the ice night.

Officials said fans who donate $10 to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital would be eligible to paint a message on the ice to a loved one affected by cancer. The messages will be painted on the ice after Friday’s game, sealed over, and skated on for Saturday.

In support, the Thunder will be wearing purple cancer awareness jerseys that have been specifically designed for the games. For fans, a live auction will be held on Saturday for a chance to take one home