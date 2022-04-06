ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The budget is now six days late. Assembly Republicans feel as though they are being kept in the dark.

“I haven’t even seen any budget bills, any emails,” said Assemblyman Chris Tague. “The only thing having to do with the budget that I’ve seen was the debt service bills we took up last week. So much for transparency, so much for an on time budget. This is again, Albany at its best.”

The Senate convened for a short time in session Wednesday afternoon, but did not take up any budget bills. According to Senators, the budget will pass soon, but they are not providing an exact timeframe as to when that will happen.

“We are getting there,” stated Senator Shelley Mayer. “I am very optimistic we will have a very good budget and we will have it very quickly. We are at the end of the road here and things are moving in the right direction. I’m optimistic. I look forward to going home as soon as I can, and voting on a what’s gonna be a really excellent budget.”

However, a source close to negotiations says at this point, there still are many issues that are holding up the budget, including a new Buffalo Bill’s stadium. Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine was told Alcohol-to-go is close to being agreed upon as a 3 year authorization with the purchase of food, and restaurants will not be able to sell full bottles of alcohol to customers.

Lawmakers are extending their hotel stays in Albany as they wait to vote on a budget. Some thinking they might have to be here over the weekend, but that is still uncertain.