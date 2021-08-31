Stolen camper cancels the summer plans of a Rochester family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Their prized 1994 Jayco Pop-up camper was stolen from a parking lot and captured on video. Now, a family from Monroe County is asking for help in order to rescue their summer.

Based on surveillance camera, the camper was stolen from a parking lot at the apartment building the family lives in.

Owner Erica Voight Morgan, says she is most upset about the memories that were lost with the van.

“My father helped me maintain it. Many hours keeping it nice,” Morgan said. “It’s not about the money so much. Its the memories. “

As a kid, Morgan and her father would used the 1994 Jayco to take long road trips across the country. Once she gained ownership of it, she continued the tradition by taking her two daughters to trips every summer.

Morgan is now asking anyone in Monroe County to keep an eye out for the camper.

“We love to do this and it’s just so sad that someone would do this, with such malicious intent,” Morgan said.

The camper is registered under license plate BN13793. According to Morgan, a dark jeep may have been involved in the incident.