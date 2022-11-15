BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — STOMP, an internationally acclaimed percussion performance, is coming to Buffalo in a couple of months.

The shows will be taking place on January 27 and 28.

If you’d like an idea of what to expect, STOMP founder/director Luke Cresswell says the STOMP performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound.” Shea’s says that includes brooms, dustbins, radiator hoses and even Zippo lighters.

The first performance will take place at 7 p.m., while the following two will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. the next day.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. To buy them, click or tap here or visit the Shea’s box office. Group tickets for 10 or more people will be able to be purchased by calling (716) 829-1153 or emailing moshei@sheas.org.