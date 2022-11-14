HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.

On Monday, Nov. 7, New York State Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Stony Creek Road, in the Warren County town of Hadley. Blanchard was found uninjured inside the vehicle and transported to the State Police Wilton office.

Blanchard was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and was ticketed for additional vehicle and traffic law violations. He was tested for blood alcohol content, and recorded a 0.24% BAC reading. After being issued tickets, he was released to a sober party.