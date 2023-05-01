HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls is holding a concert on May 14 to celebrate Mother’s Day. The show will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature The Cooper’s Cave Composers’ Consortium.

Considered a newly-minted group, The Cooper’s Cave Composers’ Consortium is made up of several musicians from very different musical backgrounds, all at different points in their respective artistic careers. The Consortium was created with the goals of providing opportunities for composers to have their original works performed in the 518 area, expanding the local audience for new music, and inspiring the next generation of composers.

Official poster for the Mother’s Day concert

Tickets for this event are $15 general admission, or $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office, cash or check only.

For more information, please call the Strand Box Office at (518)832-3484 or visit Strand Theatre. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St, Hudson Falls, NY.