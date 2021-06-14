Strong storms move through New York Sunday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Phones were buzzing just after midnight Sunday night, as a tornado warning was issued for the northeastern quarter of Onondaga County. A thunderstorm with rotation and a possible tornado was seen by radar, as a larger complex of thunderstorms moved east through Central New York with frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Thankfully, no significant damage was reported from this cluster of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service in Binghamton reported tree branches down in the University section of Syracuse around 2 a.m.

Rainfall at Hancock Airport was .83″ in about an hour with the passage of the thunderstorm cluster. Peak wind gusts measured at the airport were 35 mph. For a time, Flood Advisories were issued for parts of Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, and Cayuga counties, due to the torrential rain.