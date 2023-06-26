More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Millions of Americans are waiting on a Supreme Court ruling for President Biden’s Student loan relief plan which could come Tuesday, June 27. If not, it will come in the fall.

Either way, payments on student loans will resume in just a couple of months.

It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe.

Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1st with payments starting in October. If you miss one student loan you could negatively impact your credit score, according to Financial Advisor, Rick Regan.

When you fall behind on a loan by 270, or roughly 9 months, the loan appears on your credit report as being in default.

“Eventually the government can come after you and garnish your wages, they can garnish social security. These things never go away,” Regan said.

If you’re stressed about how you’re going to afford these payments, there are programs to modify or ease your balance.

“One thing a lot of borrowers don’t know is that if you’re enrolled in an income driven repayment plan, those plans have eventual forgiveness so your loan balances can be forgiven after 20 or 25 years depending on the plan, depending on whether it was for undergrad versus graduate study,” Carolina Rodriguez, Director of the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program at the Community Service Society of New York said.

If you have worked for a government agency or non-profit organization you could be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program which forgives student debt after 10 years.

Regardless of your circumstances, advisors say factoring these payments into your budget now is key. “The sooner you tackle that and figure out what is going to be your repayment plan, how much you’re going to owe, the more you’re able to be at ease know that you’re ready to go,” said Rodriguez.’

To see if you’re eligible for Student Loan Debt Relief, click here.