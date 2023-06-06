QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer at SUNY Adirondack means school’s out – but it also means special sessions are in. This week, the college announced its summer sports clinics for 2023.

Girls volleyball, boys basketball and more are on the docket for this summer’s list of youth sports clinics. Courses extend to students from second grade up to 12th, for an early look into what it means to play as a Timberwolf. This summer’s offerings come shortly after the opening of a new turf field at the college, next door to the residence hall.

Courses include:

Girls Basketball Clinic July 10-13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily Girls in grades 5-12, grouped by age Led by SUNY Adirondack Women’s Basketball Coach Cornelius Tavarres $225 per player, with a $25 discount per additional sibling Registration open until June 23, capped at 50 participants

All-Skills Volleyball Clinic July 17-21, 9 a.m. – noon Girls in grades 8-12 Skill-building including serving, passing, setting, hitting, blocking, defense, and team works $199 per student Registration open

All-Skills Girls & Boys Volleyball Clinic July 24-28, 9 – 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – noon Boys and girls in grades 2-4, followed by grades 5-7 Basics of volleyball in a fun environment $109 per student Registration open

Timberwolves Basketball Clinic Aug. 7-9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boys in grades 3-8, grouped by age Students will work on skill development and techniques, small-game concepts and strategies, and gameplay $225 per student Registration open



That’s not all going on at SUNY Adirondack this summer. Last week, the college announced its 2023 summer enrichment courses for grade school students.