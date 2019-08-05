Students inducted into National Society of Leadership and Success

Jefferson Community College (JCC) held its annual National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) induction ceremony on May 9, 2019. Eighty-eight (88) students were inducted into the College’s Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of NSLS.
One of the largest leadership honor societies in the United States, the NSLS helps students discover and achieve their goals while providing the opportunity to build and strengthen leadership skills and access scholarships. The formal induction process is preceded by a student’s participation in team meetings, networking, attending educational webinars and a leadership seminar.
Inductees are:
Adams
Katherine Edmonds
Tracey E. Leighton
Michael J. Lennox
Theresa M. Pratt
Makenna L. Reardon
Alexandria Bay
Karoline M. Nelson
Beaver Falls
Kathryn Olmstead
Black River
Griffin S. DeForest
Bronx
Kelly Crizanto
Brownville
Brooke A. Mahon
Calcium
Breanna E. Knapp
Carthage
Britni M. DeCecchis
Breana E. Gotham
Kara S. Mulvaney
Jonathan D. Quinn
Garrett J. Thomas
Chaumont
Grace E. O’Donnell
Copenhagen
Sarah M. Wilder
Croghan
Madeline E. Monnat
Dexter
Georgianna B. Claflin
Tonya M. Schmitte
Jacob L. Vincent
Evans Mills
Shane J. Grill
ShaiAne T. Holmes
Adriana Mendoza
Shane M. Moyer
Nicholas O. Perkins
Brittney L. Reagon
Kali B. Reichel
Fort Drum
Amanda N. DuBose
Jasmine M. Harris
Monica L. Simpson
Gouverneur
Emily Bush
Alexis Rowe
Greig
Nikol M. Turner
Harrisville
Brendon L. Smith
Henderson
Jordan A. Flagg
Rebekah Newell
Henderson Harbor
Leslie A. Perri
LaFargeville
Mellisa M. Russell
Lorraine
Samantha J. Dibble
Lowville
Zachery Gould
Jacob R. Graves
Melissa A. Nortz
Storm A. Turck
Mannsville
Kelsey L. Harris
Amanda M. Zerphey
Mattydale
Bright B. Peasah
Mexico
Dakota W. Deasy
Norfolk
Maddison M. Sochia
Philadelphia
Darcie J. Twomey
Plattsburgh
Michael F. Georgescu
Port Leyden
Amanda Jones
Pulaski
Desirae M. Dorling
Rodman
Caleb Lemke
Kylie S. Moulton
Stephanie J. Nadelen
Sackets Harbor
Trevor M. Blackford
Travis S. Crawford
Natalia Ososkalo
Staten Island
Stephanie C. Arcello
Theresa
Cara Aguirre
Turin
Abigayle R. Liendecker
Watertown
Michael A. Acevedo
Kathleen V. Aschmann
Danielle Castillo
Ruth Chiumia
Angela A. Elmer
Jaspreet K. Gill
Charish M. Holland
Dawson C. Jones
Melinda Kampnich
Andrea M. Lettiere
Marissa S. Lloyd
Rebecca Lugo
Erika L. Nonni Chiochio
Allan B. Pador
Yi-Ling Pan
Shalynn M. Paro
Calista M. Pelletier
Theresa L. Plante
Jenna M. Ponte
Kristin N. Prichard
Amie L. Rittenberry
Jon M. Walecki
Cassandra L. Weed
Destiny R. Westbrook
Yonkers
Jasmine J. Nunez