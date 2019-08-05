Students inducted into National Society of Leadership and Success

News
Posted: / Updated:
JCC LOGO_1560864802422.png.jpg

Jefferson Community College (JCC) held its annual National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) induction ceremony on May 9, 2019. Eighty-eight (88) students were inducted into the College’s Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of NSLS.

One of the largest leadership honor societies in the United States, the NSLS helps students discover and achieve their goals while providing the opportunity to build and strengthen leadership skills and access scholarships. The formal induction process is preceded by a student’s participation in team meetings, networking, attending educational webinars and a leadership seminar.

Inductees are:

Adams

Katherine Edmonds
Tracey E. Leighton
Michael J. Lennox
Theresa M. Pratt
Makenna L. Reardon

Alexandria Bay

Karoline M. Nelson

Beaver Falls

Kathryn Olmstead

Black River

Griffin S. DeForest

Bronx

Kelly Crizanto

Brownville

Brooke A. Mahon

Calcium

Breanna E. Knapp

Carthage

Britni M. DeCecchis
Breana E. Gotham
Kara S. Mulvaney
Jonathan D. Quinn
Garrett J. Thomas

Chaumont

Grace E. O’Donnell

Copenhagen

Sarah M. Wilder

Croghan

Madeline E. Monnat

Dexter

Georgianna B. Claflin
Tonya M. Schmitte
Jacob L. Vincent

Evans Mills

Shane J. Grill
ShaiAne T. Holmes
Adriana Mendoza
Shane M. Moyer
Nicholas O. Perkins
Brittney L. Reagon
Kali B. Reichel

Fort Drum

Amanda N. DuBose
Jasmine M. Harris
Monica L. Simpson

Gouverneur

Emily Bush
Alexis Rowe

Greig

Nikol M. Turner

Harrisville

Brendon L. Smith

Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg
Rebekah Newell

Henderson Harbor

Leslie A. Perri

LaFargeville

Mellisa M. Russell

Lorraine

Samantha J. Dibble

Lowville

Zachery Gould
Jacob R. Graves
Melissa A. Nortz
Storm A. Turck

Mannsville

Kelsey L. Harris
Amanda M. Zerphey

Mattydale

Bright B. Peasah

Mexico

Dakota W. Deasy

Norfolk

Maddison M. Sochia

Philadelphia

Darcie J. Twomey

Plattsburgh

Michael F. Georgescu

Port Leyden

Amanda Jones

Pulaski

Desirae M. Dorling

Rodman

Caleb Lemke
Kylie S. Moulton
Stephanie J. Nadelen

Sackets Harbor

Trevor M. Blackford
Travis S. Crawford
Natalia Ososkalo

Staten Island

Stephanie C. Arcello

Theresa

Cara Aguirre

Turin

Abigayle R. Liendecker

Watertown

Michael A. Acevedo
Kathleen V. Aschmann
Danielle Castillo
Ruth Chiumia
Angela A. Elmer
Jaspreet K. Gill
Charish M. Holland
Dawson C. Jones
Melinda Kampnich
Andrea M. Lettiere
Marissa S. Lloyd
Rebecca Lugo
Erika L. Nonni Chiochio
Allan B. Pador
Yi-Ling Pan
Shalynn M. Paro
Calista M. Pelletier
Theresa L. Plante
Jenna M. Ponte
Kristin N. Prichard
Amie L. Rittenberry
Jon M. Walecki
Cassandra L. Weed
Destiny R. Westbrook

Yonkers

Jasmine J. Nunez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story