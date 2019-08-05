Students inducted into National Society of Leadership and Success

Jefferson Community College (JCC) held its annual National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) induction ceremony on May 9, 2019. Eighty-eight (88) students were inducted into the College’s Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of NSLS.

One of the largest leadership honor societies in the United States, the NSLS helps students discover and achieve their goals while providing the opportunity to build and strengthen leadership skills and access scholarships. The formal induction process is preceded by a student’s participation in team meetings, networking, attending educational webinars and a leadership seminar.

Inductees are:

Adams

Katherine Edmonds

Tracey E. Leighton

Michael J. Lennox

Theresa M. Pratt

Makenna L. Reardon

Alexandria Bay

Karoline M. Nelson

Beaver Falls

Kathryn Olmstead

Black River

Griffin S. DeForest

Bronx

Kelly Crizanto

Brownville

Brooke A. Mahon

Calcium

Breanna E. Knapp

Carthage

Britni M. DeCecchis

Breana E. Gotham

Kara S. Mulvaney

Jonathan D. Quinn

Garrett J. Thomas

Chaumont

Grace E. O’Donnell

Copenhagen

Sarah M. Wilder

Croghan

Madeline E. Monnat

Dexter

Georgianna B. Claflin

Tonya M. Schmitte

Jacob L. Vincent

Evans Mills

Shane J. Grill

ShaiAne T. Holmes

Adriana Mendoza

Shane M. Moyer

Nicholas O. Perkins

Brittney L. Reagon

Kali B. Reichel

Fort Drum

Amanda N. DuBose

Jasmine M. Harris

Monica L. Simpson

Gouverneur

Emily Bush

Alexis Rowe

Greig

Nikol M. Turner

Harrisville

Brendon L. Smith

Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg

Rebekah Newell

Henderson Harbor

Leslie A. Perri

LaFargeville

Mellisa M. Russell

Lorraine

Samantha J. Dibble

Lowville

Zachery Gould

Jacob R. Graves

Melissa A. Nortz

Storm A. Turck

Mannsville

Kelsey L. Harris

Amanda M. Zerphey

Mattydale

Bright B. Peasah

Mexico

Dakota W. Deasy

Norfolk

Maddison M. Sochia

Philadelphia

Darcie J. Twomey

Plattsburgh

Michael F. Georgescu

Port Leyden

Amanda Jones

Pulaski

Desirae M. Dorling

Rodman

Caleb Lemke

Kylie S. Moulton

Stephanie J. Nadelen

Sackets Harbor

Trevor M. Blackford

Travis S. Crawford

Natalia Ososkalo

Staten Island

Stephanie C. Arcello

Theresa

Cara Aguirre

Turin

Abigayle R. Liendecker

Watertown

Michael A. Acevedo

Kathleen V. Aschmann

Danielle Castillo

Ruth Chiumia

Angela A. Elmer

Jaspreet K. Gill

Charish M. Holland

Dawson C. Jones

Melinda Kampnich

Andrea M. Lettiere

Marissa S. Lloyd

Rebecca Lugo

Erika L. Nonni Chiochio

Allan B. Pador

Yi-Ling Pan

Shalynn M. Paro

Calista M. Pelletier

Theresa L. Plante

Jenna M. Ponte

Kristin N. Prichard

Amie L. Rittenberry

Jon M. Walecki

Cassandra L. Weed

Destiny R. Westbrook

Yonkers

Jasmine J. Nunez