Students living in College Suites at Hudson Valley given short notice that they cannot renew their leases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A concerned parent informed News10 that her college student son received short notice that he can’t renew his lease at the College Suites at Hudson Valley. The parent explained that an email was sent to students on July 23 telling them to be out of their rooms by July 31, even if they had decided to extend their lease. The lease terms end on July 31 for all current residents.

The email sent to students living at the College Suits in Troy on July 23.

The parent of the student says College Suits ran a promotional deal in February, asking students to renew or extend their lease to receive a $200 gift card. The parent and student took the opportunity and decided to extend the lease until December, even getting a confirmation email.

A copy of the deal sent to College Suites residents for renewing leases.

The parent says her son was given until just July 31 to move out, which would have been the end of his current lease before renewing. Listen to what she had to say in the video below.

United Group, the owners of College Suites at Hudson Valley, sent News10 this statement in response to our inquiry.

“College Campuses across the country are looking to de-densify their dorms, to properly social distance and keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Suites at Hudson Valley is collaborating with a local partner to assist with that process. Our goal is to create the college experience safely for the student body. We’re working with local landlords and other local College Suites communities to refer and help students secure a comfortable living space during the Fall Semester.” United Group spokesperson

While the company did not say who their partner was, we received a letter sent to students at Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) outlining a plan to potentially use the College Suites at Hudson Valley as a dorm for RPI students.

RPI recently set forth guidelines for students returning for the Fall Semester which included a rule to only allow two students per restroom in all student housing. This is to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 for their students. News10 has reached out to RPI for comment and we have not heard back.

