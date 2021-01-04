Students push to change organ donor registry in hopes of saving more lives

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group of college activists from Western New York wants to change organ donation in the state, to an opt-out system.

Right now, it’s an opt-in system, in which New Yorkers check a box to become organ donors when they get their driver’s license. The group wants to change that question to check the box if you do not want to be added to the registry in hopes to increase the number of organ donors over time.

The people behind this push, have been working on this since they were freshmen at East Aurora High School and they’ve recruited assemblyman David DiPietro as a sponsor for the bill.

“We reached out to our club members, and we wrote 57 letters that we sent to his office and were able to get our whole club behind it, and he came out to our school and we were able to give him a presentation and we were able to get his support,” said Evan Roden.

The bill still needs a second sponsor. If this change were to become law, current license holders would not suddenly be added to the registry, but rather, the change would apply to any new licenses or renewals going forward.

