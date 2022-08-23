ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the report said tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,800 per year versus $10,740 at a public four-year school and $38,070 at a four-year private school. Community colleges also often provide more flexible schedules, smaller class sizes, and rigorous coursework.

To rank the community colleges, WalletHub evaluated 677 schools in the U.S. based on cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes. These are the best and worst community colleges in New York, according to Wallethub.

RankCommunity CollegeTotal score
1CUNY Queensborough Community College60.18
2CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College58.48
3Nassau Community College58.47
4Columbia-Greene Community College58.42
5CUNY LaGuardia Community College58.33
6Rockland Community College58.24
7Hudson Valley Community College57.79
8Suffolk County Community College57.68
9Fulton-Montgomery Community College56.34
10Erie Community College54.81
11CUNY Hostos Community College54.81
12Dutchess Community College54.73
13Monroe Community College54.44
14SUNY Broome Community College54.17
15Genesee Community College53.91
16Mohawk Valley Community College53.82
17CUNY Kingsborough Community College53.67
18SUNY Corning Community College53.45
19Orange County Community College53.43
20Ulster County Community College53.25
21Jamestown Community College52.87
22Jefferson Community College52.86
23CUNY Bronx Community College52.73
24Schenectady County Community College52.61
25CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College52.49
26Onondaga Community College52.17
27Tompkins Cortland Community College51.64
28SUNY Westchester Community College51.56
29Herkimer County Community College51.21
30SUNY Adirondack49.42

To view the full report, you can visit the Wallethub website.