ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the report said tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,800 per year versus $10,740 at a public four-year school and $38,070 at a four-year private school. Community colleges also often provide more flexible schedules, smaller class sizes, and rigorous coursework.
To rank the community colleges, WalletHub evaluated 677 schools in the U.S. based on cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes. These are the best and worst community colleges in New York, according to Wallethub.
|Rank
|Community College
|Total score
|1
|CUNY Queensborough Community College
|60.18
|2
|CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College
|58.48
|3
|Nassau Community College
|58.47
|4
|Columbia-Greene Community College
|58.42
|5
|CUNY LaGuardia Community College
|58.33
|6
|Rockland Community College
|58.24
|7
|Hudson Valley Community College
|57.79
|8
|Suffolk County Community College
|57.68
|9
|Fulton-Montgomery Community College
|56.34
|10
|Erie Community College
|54.81
|11
|CUNY Hostos Community College
|54.81
|12
|Dutchess Community College
|54.73
|13
|Monroe Community College
|54.44
|14
|SUNY Broome Community College
|54.17
|15
|Genesee Community College
|53.91
|16
|Mohawk Valley Community College
|53.82
|17
|CUNY Kingsborough Community College
|53.67
|18
|SUNY Corning Community College
|53.45
|19
|Orange County Community College
|53.43
|20
|Ulster County Community College
|53.25
|21
|Jamestown Community College
|52.87
|22
|Jefferson Community College
|52.86
|23
|CUNY Bronx Community College
|52.73
|24
|Schenectady County Community College
|52.61
|25
|CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College
|52.49
|26
|Onondaga Community College
|52.17
|27
|Tompkins Cortland Community College
|51.64
|28
|SUNY Westchester Community College
|51.56
|29
|Herkimer County Community College
|51.21
|30
|SUNY Adirondack
|49.42
To view the full report, you can visit the Wallethub website.