Study: NY’s economy is 5th most exposed to COVID-19

NEW YORK (WIVB) — According to a new study from WalletHub, New York’s economy is the fifth most exposed to the coronavirus, across the United States.

WalletHub started off its new report with “Coronavirus isn’t just a danger to Americans’ health. It’s also a menace to our wallets.”

A series of factors went into the rankings, like employment at small businesses, the digital economy, and work-from-home infrastructure.

Ranking higher than New York on the list are Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and at number one — Florida.

