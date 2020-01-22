Study: NYS ranks low for DUI issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- N.Y. has the 6th lowest score for DUI related issues according to research from backgroundchecks.org.

The most up-to-date statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, FBI arrest records and U.S. Census data were used by the website to calculate a DUI severity score for each state.

Those statistics helped determine a DUI arrest rate per 100K people, rate of traffic deaths, increase/decrease in the past year as well as DUI death rate per 100K people. States then received a severity score based on those calculations.

N.Y.’s bordering states of Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania had scores of 6.58, 5.38, 4.18 and 6.08 respectively. Wyoming had the highest DUI severity score of 12.65 and Massachusetts the lowest score of 3.15.

DUI problems by state ranked by severity score

Wyoming- 12.65 South Dakota- 12.32 Montana- 11.25 North Dakota- 10.60 Mississippi- 10.08 New Mexico- 9.75 North Carolina- 9.24 South Carolina- 9.17 Alaska- 8.22 Wisconsin- 7.68 Texas- 7.52 Maine- 7.48 Colorado- 7.41 New Hampshire- 7.37 Oregon- 7.35 Kentucky- 7.30 Alabama- 7.11 Georgia- 7.04 Idaho- 6.96 Arizona- 6.89 Arkansas- 6.63 Tennessee- 6.59 Vermont- 6.58 Nevada- 6.51 Washington- 6.50 Kansas- 6.50 Nebraska- 6.47 Iowa- 6.45 Indiana- 6.35 Hawaii- 6.20 West Virginia- 6.14 Missouri- 6.11 Pennsylvania- 6.08 Louisiana- 6.06 Oklahoma- 5.93 California- 5.91 Minnesota- 5.49 Connecticut- 5.38 Virginia- 5.35 Florida- 5.33 Michigan- 5.32 Maryland- 5.11 Utah- 4.60 New York- 4.19 Rhode Island- 4.18 Ohio- 4.04 New Jersey- 3.60 Illinois- 3.41 Delaware- 3.34 Massachusetts- 3.15

To read the entire report visit backgroundchecks.org.

