STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Fire is looking for donations of what would otherwise be discarded Christmas trees, for use in “live fire” training sessions. A spokesperson for the fire company stressed that they only accept real trees and said ornaments and lights should be removed before donating.

Anyone who lives in the fire company’s district can send them a direct message on Facebook to schedule tree pick-up. For those who live out of the district, donations may be dropped off at the station at 194 Route 26A, on the backside of the building.

Where to drop off trees:

(Photo provided by Stuyvesant Fire Company No. 1)

The fire company did not say how long they would be accepting donations. If you have any questions, call (518) 758-6713 during normal business hours.