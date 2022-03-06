SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was another devastating loss for the Syracuse men’s basketball team on Saturday, falling to Miami 75-72 in their regular season finale.

Syracuse led by seven points with just over a minute to play, but would fall apart late in the loss to the ‘Canes.

Buddy Boeheim closed out his career at the Carrier Dome, scoring a game-high 30 points. Joe Girard III added 17 points and five assists. Jimmy Boeheim chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds in the loss to the Hurricanes.

Syracuse shot just 33 percent from the field. Miami dominated the paint, scoring 42 points down low.

The loss drops SU to 15-16 overall (9-11 in the ACC). It’s the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 46-years as head coach that Syracuse is under five-hundred after the regular season.

SU will travel to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament. Syracuse will take on Florida State on Wednesday at noon in the eight vs. nine matchup. SU has split a pair of games this season against the Seminoles.