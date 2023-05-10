CHICAGO, I.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse star freshman point guard Judah Mintz has been invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine. Mintz will be one of 78 players expected to work out in front of NBA teams starting next Monday in Chicago.

Mintz was one of eight players from the ACC invited to this years NBA Draft Combine. This past season, Judah averaged better than 16 points, four assists and four steals a game for SU. He was selected to the ACC’s All-Rookie Team.

Judah has until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft if he wants to maintain his college eligibility.

This years NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.