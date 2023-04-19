SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse senior goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer is this week’s Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) and ACC Defensive Player of the Week after leading No. 1 Syracuse to a 14-12 win at No. 5 North Carolina last Saturday. It marks her first national player of the week honor and fifth conference accolade of the season.

Sweitzer tied her career highs with 15 saves and six ground balls to go along with two caused turnovers against the Tar Heels. Three of her saves came on free-position attempts. After the Orange took a 13-12 lead with 3:51 remaining, Sweitzer made her final save and picked up a ground ball on the Tar Heels’ next possession to preserve the lead as the Orange snapped North Carolina’s 41-game home winning streak. She now has recorded six 10+ save performances this season.

The Hatfield, Pa. native leads the nation in save percentage (.549) and ranks second in ground balls per game (3.73) and sixth in goals-against average (8.24).

Sweitzer and the Orange (15-0, 8-0 ACC) close out the regular season on Thursday, April 20 when they host No. 5 Boston College (12-3, 7-1 ACC) at 7 p.m. at the SU Soccer Stadium.