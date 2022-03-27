SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team upset #11 Duke 14-10 Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.

Tucker Dordevic had another spectacular outing notching his fifth 5+ goal performance through the team’s first eight games. Six different players scored in the win.

Syracuse’s lead grew to as much as six in the second quarter, with goals from Dordevic, Brendan Curry, Owen Seebold and Mikey Berkman (2). Duke was able to pull to within one in the third quarter.

Bobby Gavin made 10 saves in the cage, while Nick Caccamo anchored the defense with his third-straight game of three or more caused turnovers. SU out-shot the Blue Devils 61-33.



The win improves the ‘Cuse to 4-4 overall (1-1 ACC).

The Orange hits the road again for another ACC showdown, at #10 Notre Dame next Saturday.