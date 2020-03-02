SU men’s lacrosse moves to #1 in national polls

Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse lacrosse team is back atop the national polls.

For the 98th time in the history of the USILA Poll, Syracuse is ranked No. 1. The Orange have been No. 1 in over-20 percent of the polls since the USILA began weekly rankings in 1973 and this is the first time since 2017. The Orange also rank No. 1 in the Maverik Media Poll by Inside Lacrosse.

‘Cuse collected 376 points and seven first-place votes in the coaches’ poll following their 4-0 start. Penn State (373, seven first-place votes), North Carolina (340, four first-place votes), Maryland (323, two first-place votes) and Yale (308) round out the top-five behind the Orange.

Syracuse will face No. 3 North Carolina, No. 7 Cornell, No. 8 Virginia, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 12 Duke and has already beaten No. 15 Army on the year. Albany and Hobart are also receiving votes in the poll.

In the Maverik Media Poll, SU collected 415 points and six first-place votes to headline the rankings. Penn State (405 points, 11 first-place votes), Princeton (371 points, two first-place votes), North Carolina (365 points, two first-place votes) and Cornell (330) are the rest of the top-five.

Six Orange opponents are ranked in the media poll, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 5 Cornell, No. 8 Virginia, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 13 Duke, No. 16 Army and Hobart (receiving votes) are represented.

