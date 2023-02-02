SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre will remain on the Syracuse sidelines after signing a long-term contract extension. The 13th year head coach led the Orange to the 2022 NCAA National Championship, a first in program history. McIntyre is the third coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history to lead a men’s soccer team to the national title, ACC Tournament Championship and ACC regular season division title in the same season.

“Coach McIntyre has elevated the Syracuse men’s soccer program to unprecedented heights,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “He will continue his tenure at Syracuse well into the future, developing and building strong relationships with student-athletes and members of our greater Syracuse community. McIntyre is an excellent ambassador for Syracuse athletics, and we are excited to see him and his staff build upon their recent success.”

McIntyre is the second-winningest coach in program history, amassing a 123-86-40 record. A staple of McIntyre’s tenure is player development. The Basildon, England native has mentored 19 former Orange who have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft, including a program-record five members of the national championship side to the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Student-athletes who McIntyre has mentored have achieved incredible success on the international soccer stage. Miles Robinson, who played centerback for McIntyre from 2015-16, pushed the United States National Team to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup with the match-winner against Mexico in the final. Canadian National Team members Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller, who were teammates at Syracuse from 2017-18, became the first former Orange players to compete at a FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2022.

“I am truly honored and privileged to lead our men’s soccer program and represent Syracuse University,” McIntyre said. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics John Wildhack for his belief in our work and for providing this amazing opportunity for Jenn, Lyla, and myself to continue to be part of the Syracuse family and this very special community. I am tremendously grateful for the steadfast support and guidance of our sport supervisor Tommy Powell who works diligently to create the best possible environment for our young men.”

The 2022 Orange coaching staff earned the 2022 United Soccer Coaches’ National Staff of the Year and the South Region Staff of the Year honors. Associate head coach Jukka Masalin has been at Syracuse for all 13 years of McIntyre’s tenure. Masalin served as assistant coach from 2010-2013 and was elevated to his current position in 2014.

Sean Lawlor joined McIntyre’s staff in 2013 as a volunteer assistant and contributed to Syracuse’s first ACC regular season division title in 2014. Following a stint with Drexel as an assistant coach from 2015-2018, Lawlor returned to Syracuse in 2019 as an assistant coach. Volunteer assistant Michael Flynn joined Syracuse in 2019 to work with the goalkeepers. Flynn helped develop 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Russell Shealy, who set the school-record for goalkeeper wins in a season (18).

“I want to thank my entire coaching staff (past and present), and especially Associate Head Coach Jukka Masalin, who has been with me during these past 13 years. Thank you to every one of the remarkable student-athletes who have pulled on a Syracuse soccer jersey and represented our program and our extraordinary university. I have proudly observed their tremendous hard work and their sacrifices as they achieved great success here both on and off the soccer pitch.”

The Syracuse soccer community has grown since McIntyre’s arrival on campus. During his tenure, attendance has averaged 1,000 per game at the SU Soccer Stadium. In 2014, the ACC Tournament Quarterfinal match against Duke drew a program-record 2,533 fans.

“And finally, thank you to our Orange fans, our alumni, and our amazing Syracuse community for the incredible, unwavering support. Our 2022 season was a truly magical journey that none of us will ever forget. Thank you for being with us each step of the way. Our soccer staff promises to continue to match your passion with our energy, our effort, and our enthusiasm. We will work tirelessly to make each of you proud as we look to continue to build something very special here at Syracuse.”

Syracuse Accomplishments in The McIntyre Era

2022 NCAA Division I National Championship

2022 and 2015 ACC Championships

2022 and 2014 ACC Atlantic Division Regular Season Championships

2022 United Soccer Coaches’ National Coaching Staff of the Year

2022 and 2014 NSCAA/USC South Region Coaching Staff of the Year

2022 and 2014 ACC Coach of the Year

2012 BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year

19 MLS SuperDraft selections

Two FIFA World Cup Participants (Tajon Buchanan and Kamal Miller)

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Winner (Miles Robinson)