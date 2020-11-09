SU moving classes online starting Nov. 16, restricting some activities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse University announced that it would be restricting some campus activities to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

All in-person student activities will be paused including the following:

Student organization and University-sponsored events, such as Orange After Dark, University Union and Tennity Ice Pavilion.

All Greek Life activities

All other school, college, and student organization-sponsored events

No student gatherings or events can exceed five individuals who don’t live together. This includes the on-campus and off-campus community.

The university has decided to keep the tents up that are spread across campus for the winter. They will be available for classes and office hours and as general convening spaces for the SU community.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, dining halls will be suspending in-person dining and all meals will be served to-go.

Greek houses have been encouraged to not allow individuals from visiting their properties.

All students are also being reminded of the Stay Safe Pledge and are being asked to dedicate themselves to the best health practices. This includes wearing masks and social distancing for the rest of the semester.

Despite these activities being cancelled, students can still do the following:

Attend in-person classes

Participate in COVID-19 testing

Schedule appointments to go to the Barnes Center or Flanagan for health or counseling services

Work out at the Barnes Center at The Arch and its indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and services

Use libraries and other academic support spaces

Schedule academic and academic support-related appointments

Participate in intercollegiate athletics

SU also announced that classes will be moving to all online starting Monday, Nov. 16. This will last for the remainder of the semester.

“This decision is guided by our desire to support our students and their parents/families in their efforts to travel safely ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” a press release from the university stated.

Students who are leaving with have to follow the checkout procedures that have been put in place at the university. This includes turning in your keys and having your room inspected before leaving.

The Office of Student Living will give more details to students and their families about the move-out process.

Another requirement of leaving campus is getting tested before leaving.

“This is the right thing to do for yourself, your family and the community you call home. To accommodate students who may plan to depart campus early, we have accelerated our pre-departure testing program,” the press release stated.

Here is everything you will need to know about getting tested before leaving campus:

Students should plan to be tested three days prior to leaving campus

If you plan to leave campus early, prior to the formal end of classes on Nov. 24, then you should indicate your planned departure date when you get tested

Testing is available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the stadium. Expanded weekend hours will be announced soon.

Students will enter the stadium through Gate N, stay to the right and follow the signs

No appointments are required, but students must bring their SU I.D. and show up at a time that is convenient for them

Students should not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes before your test

Students must wear a face mask or covering when at the testing center. If you have symptoms or thing you’ve been exposed, don’t go to the stadium for testing. Call the Barnes Center at 315-443-8000.

The test is a saliva swab and only takes a few minutes

Students will receive a confirmation of a negative test through their email. If a student is positive, they will receive a phone call.

