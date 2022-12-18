SYRACUSE, N.Y (WYSR-TV) –

There has been speculation all year that Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker would leave at the end of this season. Earlier today, he put the phrase “2023 NFL Draft” to his Instagram bio. He also posted in his Instagram story that an announcement was coming soon.

Just a short time ago, Tucker made it official. He announced on social media that he will be entering his name in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker also added that he will opt-out of the Pinstripe Bowl but will cheer on his team from the sidelines.

In just three seasons in an Orange uniform, Tucker has rushed for almost 4,000 yards and has 31 touchdowns. He was named second-team AP All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He shattered Syracuse single-season rushing record in 2021 with 1,496 yards. Tucker was also named second-team All-ACC member in 2022.