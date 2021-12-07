SU students react to booster, flu vaccine requirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse University announced all eligible students, faculty, and staff who are at the university’s campus location or facility routinely, including all study abroad locations, must get a COVID-19 booster shot before January 18, 2022.

The new requirement has some SU students upset.

“I feel uncomfortable about it, even with the first step in mandating the first vaccine in the first place, I felt uncomfortable with it, simply because it’s unknown to us. At this point I don’t see enough evidence to substantiate getting another booster shot,” says Milton Benucci, a junior at Syracuse University.

NewsChannel 9 asked Benucci if he will get the COVID-19 booster and he replied, “Looks like I have to, right?”

Benucci added, “I am really upset. Me and my friends have been talking about it and we just disagree with it. A lot of my friends are saying they’re not going to get it. I don’t know what they are going to do.”

However, some students are happy with the university’s decision to mandate the booster shot.

“I think it keeps us all safe, so I am OK with getting it. I already gotten mine which is helpful and so I was lucky to get an appointment really early on,” says Teresa Buzzoni, New Jersey resident and a junior at Syracuse University.

The booster shot isn’t the only requirement. Faculty and staff will also be required to submit proof of vaccination to SU under the new guidelines in place by the federal government. All students accessing campus will be required to have the flu vaccine before the start of the spring semester.

“I already got that. Obviously, I am accustomed to that. I have no problem with that at all,” says Benucci.

“I’ve always had to get a flu vaccine. I kind of think — it’s kind of, I’ve always grown up with. So it’s not very much different,” says Buzzoni.

Regardless of your vaccination status, the university is requiring all undergraduate, graduate, and law students to participate in the return to campus COVID-19 testing.

SU students who have not received the flu vaccine and are interested in getting the vaccine before heading home for winter break can book an appointment through their Patient Portal at the Barnes Center Pharmacy.

Click here for the Patient Portal.