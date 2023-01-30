SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To commemorate the first-ever football game played at Yankee Stadium in 1923 – which happened to be Syracuse versus Pittsburgh, the Orange are headed to the Bronx to take on the Pitt Panthers this November.

The game will be played on Saturday, November 11.

We look forward to celebrating this significant anniversary involving Pitt, Syracuse and the Yankees,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This is an incredible milestone in college football and we appreciate the cooperation of our tremendous partners to make this a special opportunity for our student-athletes, programs and fans. Yankee Stadium has a rich history of hosting college football games and we’re proud to add this game to its tradition.” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips

The full 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled on the ACC Network at 7 p.m. Monday, January 30.