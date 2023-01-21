SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took a trip south to take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon.
The Orange won to Georgia Tech.
The final score was 80-63.
by: Dave Longley
Posted:
Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took a trip south to take on the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets Saturday afternoon.
The Orange won to Georgia Tech.
The final score was 80-63.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>