LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sublime with Rome is coming to Artpark this summer.

For those unfamiliar with the band, they’re essentially the revival of 90s reggae rockers Sublime. Sublime with Rome features original Sublime bassist Eric Wilson, with Rome Ramirez on lead vocals and guitar.

The band will be joined by special guests Funktional Flow — a funk, rock and reggae band from Buffalo.

Tickets for the August 23 show at Artpark’s amphitheater will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. General admission is listed at $20, while front-of-stage and reserved seating are $39 and $49, respectively. During the week of the show, ticket prices will go up by $5.

When they go on sale, tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster, or at the Artpark box office Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The box office is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour prior to gates on even and concert days.