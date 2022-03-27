SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack was officially named the Syracuse women’s head basketball coach Saturday. She will become the seventh head coach in Syracuse women’s basketball program history. She will be formally introduced Monday in a press conference at 11 am.

On Sunday NewsChannel 9 spoke with Sue Ludwig, one of Legette-Jack’s former Syracuse teammates, about the hire. The two played together at Syracuse in the ’80s and are among the best ever to put on an Orange uniform.

“Bottom line, she is a winner. Not just a winner on the court. She is the whole picture. She epitomizes everything you want in a coach and she understands it. She gets what the experience is about and she is the full package.”

There is a strong possibility former Westhill head coach, Sue Ludwig, will be joining Felisha Legette-Jack’s staff at SU. We asked Ludwig today about that possibility. She said, “The potential is certainly there. I can’t comment on that yet, but I’d love to be a part that journey for sure.”