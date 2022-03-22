Little Saint Peter’s became the biggest story on the opening week of the men’s NCAA Tournament, the nation’s favorite Cinderella story, only the third team ever to dance into the Sweet 16 as a 15th seed.

The Peacocks also became the first men’s team from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference ever to advance that far. It’s too bad that Rich Ensor, the MAAC commissioner for 34 years, wasn’t in Indianapolis to see it.

“It’s one of those odd coincidences,” Ensor said Monday afternoon from the league offices in New Jersey. “Every time a MAAC team has won a game in the NCAA on the men’s side, I wasn’t at the game. We were hosting somewhere else.”

In this case, ‘somewhere else’ was in Buffalo, where Canisius, Niagara and the MAAC hosted first-round action at KeyBank Center. Ensor was sitting at courtside on Thursday night, in the break between the two Buffalo night games, when Saint Peter’s and Kentucky were finishing their thriller in Indy.

Oh, in addition to being the MAAC commissioner, Ensor is a Saint Peter’s graduate. Maybe he was better off rooting for the Peacocks from afar.

“Well, it would have been a little nerve-wracking for the commissioner, as nervous as I was,” Ensor said with a chuckle. “It was fun at the KeyBank Center. I was OK watching it on TV.

“They put the Kentucky game on a couple of times because we were between games. The local people supported us so well. They were really into it.”

There were several MAAC coaches and administrators at the Buffalo sessions last week. Among them was Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon, whose Griffs beat Saint Peter’s at the Koessler Center in January, 63-60. Niagara lost twice to the Peacocks, once in overtime in the Gallagher Center.

Once Witherspoon realized that Saint Peter’s had taken down mighty Kentucky, he sent off a group text to his Canisius players. Like any coach of a small college or high school in America, he wanted his players to know that such things are really possible. And they did beat that Saint Peter’s team.

This is what makes the NCAA Tournament such an endlessly fascinating event. The Peacocks gave all the little guys out there the most essential thing of all: Hope.

“Yes, and I think they probably see that on their own,” Witherspoon said. “I sent them a video clip, sort of a reminder.”

Saint Peter’s players celebrate after defeating Murray State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter’s isn’t a terribly talented team. Their average player is 6-4, which makes them the 295th-tallest team in the nation. They have only one pure shooter — Doug Edert, the kid with the now-famous mustache. No one averages more than 11.4 points a game.

But they’re a confident and relentless defensive team, one that caught fire late in the season after starting the year 3-6 and missing a month due to COVID-19 issues. They’re sixth in the country in defensive field-goal percentage and 13th in percentage of blocked shots.

Their offense isn’t an artistic triumph. The Peacocks shot 33 percent in a win over Canisius and 37 percent in a loss. But what do you know? They’re in the Sweet 16 next Friday, taking on No. 3 seed Purdue in Philadelphia.

Shaheen Holloway, their fourth-year head coach, adds another bit of Buffalo history to the proceedings. It was Holloway’s last-second shot that gave Seton Hall an overtime win over Oregon in the first-ever NCAA tourney game played in Buffalo back in 2000.

“Sha’ has done a great job with them,” Witherspoon said. “They’ve left him alone. They let him coach, and they’ve invested the money in it. It’s amazing how quickly everything pulled together. And those guys pulled together.

“The thinking is, well, they’ll have to do this or do that. No. They just do what they do. That’s what they do. And they’re just doing it.”

Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway watches from the sideline during overtime in a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Witherspoon said playing good defense requires confidence, just like shooting the ball. He said Saint Peter’s is a team with great defensive confidence.

“They think they’re better than you, period,” he said. “So you’d better be ready.”

Holloway exuded confidence and calm during his TV interviews after the two biggest upsets in program history. Worried? Intimidated? Saint Peter’s?

“It’s going to come off a little crazy,” said Holloway, who will surely be pursued by bigger schools after this run. “I got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything? You think we’re worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out? We do that. That’s who we are. We are a very physical team. Our bodies probably don’t look like it, but these guys play very hard and very physical.”

The Peacocks proved their stats weren’t simply a consequence of a weak league. They had four blocks and four steals and held Kentucky, a chic pick to win the national title, to 42.6 percent shooting. Murray State, which came in on a 21-game winning streak, shot 34.6 percent against them. Ndefo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks against the Racers.

“I think the entire MAAC is thrilled for Saint Peter’s, because it’s a wonderful accomplishment to get to the Sweet 16,” said Niagara athletic director Simon Gray. “There were a few athletic directors at the Buffalo regional, so we were able to share our enthusiasm with the commissioner and his staff.”

Gray agreed that seeing Saint Peter’s make its run can be an inspiration to the rest of the MAAC — and as the kid says in the movie “Hoosiers” before the state final, “for all the little schools that never got this far.”

“For sure,” Gray said. “That could be us. Our league is so strong in general, as far as parity. On any given night in the MAAC, any team can beat any team. Certainly some teams have better years than others.

Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

“It certainly can be us. But I also want to give them a lot of credit, because they put two fantastic games together, and they played well in Atlantic City (at the MAAC Tournament).”

Of course, money matters at the low mid-major level, and Saint Peter’s success will benefit all the schools in the MAAC. Every conference earns one “unit” for every game it plays in the NCAA tourney. That amount is currently around $350,000 a year over the next six years.

That means the two wins by Saint Peter’s will be worth another two units, or roughly $700,000 more for the MAAC. Over the next six years, that means an additional haul of $4.2 million for Ensor’s league.

Ensor said he’s not sure how the extra money will be distributed. In the past, some of it went toward travel for basketball tournament. But much of it will trickle down to the various other men’s and women’s sports in the league.

“It’s a nice shot in the arm for the entire conference,” Ensor said. “And everybody benefits from this — the publicity we get and the recognition it gives the MAAC. I’ve seen stories about how tough the MAAC is to play in and how it prepared (Saint Peter’s) for this.”

Saint Peter’s is a program on the rise in the East. This season, the Peacocks began play on their refurbished home floor, part of a $5 million renovation at the Yanitelli Center, which for years has been regarded as the shabbiest home venue in the league.

“It was way overdue,” Ensor said. “I opened that building on my first job in 1975. So I’m more than a little familiar with it. They hadn’t been able to keep it up. But they did a nice job with it, and it’s only the first phases. They have to do the locker rooms and other areas next.

“I hope they do the locker rooms as a result of the success they’re having now. This should help generate some alumni donations to get it done.”

History and logic suggest that Saint Peter’s will reach the end of the line on Friday. No 15th seed has ever reached the Elite 8. But Oral Roberts lost by only two to Arkansas last year. Florida-Gulf Coast lost by 12 to Florida in 2012.

Still, it’s been the ride of a lifetime for Saint Peter’s alumni. With a well-run Buffalo region in the books, Ensor can finally watch them in person.

“I’ll be down there on Thursday,” Ensor said. “Hopefully, I don’t bring them any bad luck.”