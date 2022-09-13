WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 200 local workers from around Warren County got a free visit to The Great Escape on Monday evening. The county and the Six Flags theme park created a special day where another summer of hard seasonal and year-round work could be celebrated.

The inaugural event was organized by the park and the county Employment and Training Administration as a way to thank workers for powering businesses around Lake George, Glens Falls and the surrounding region for another summer. The event was free for every employee of a food, hospitality or retail business who attended, and each guest could bring a friend for $5, with all proceeds benefitting a good cause.

“While the workforce shortage continues across all sectors, it is important that we celebrate and retain our workforce to keep our economy going,” said Warren County Employment and Training Director Liza Ochsendorf. “This event was a team effort that included the enthusiastic partnership of Six Flags Great Escape, the generous donations of prizes from many local businesses and the time the hospitality businesses took to nominate their employees for the various awards categories. Warren County is now a 365-day tourism economy and we have plenty of work for everyone year-round.”

Monday evening’s event raised almost $300 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks over three hours. Glens Falls Hospital staff were in attendance as well, selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid donated by Romeo Toyota. The winner will be announced in February 2023. All raffle proceeds benefit nursing scholarships created by the hospital.

Seasonal workers also had the chance to learn more about things going on outside of the summer in the areas. Employment opportunities opening up at Gore Mountain and Lake George’s returning Ice Castles attraction were high on the list.

“We have seen a multitude of benefits when our returning seasonal workers work elsewhere in the winter,” said Patrick Welton, Lake George Escape Campground Resort Manager. “They have additional skills, experience, and they can cross-promote our area’s offerings. I intend on giving two additional paid days off to my returning seasonal workers who obtained a winter job somewhere else.”