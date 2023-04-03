Moose on the Loose manager Hope Skellie serves a customer at their location in the Adirondack Outlet Mall in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once the snow melts and the sun comes out, summer is on minds all around Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls. Students interested in getting a summer job can get help getting placed once again this year, with some help from Warren County.

The Summer Youth Employment Program comes back this summer, courtesy of the county Department of Workforce Development. The program offers local youth between the ages of 14 and 20 the chance to get connected with a summer workplace, and some new experiences.

“The Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program is extremely important for our youth, as it allows them to get work experience while also helping businesses and organizations around Warren County in a tight labor market,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “The Town of Warrensburg has had great experiences with Summer Youth Employment program workers who have been hired to help each summer in our Parks and Recreation Department.”

The grant-funded program is accepting applications now, and expects to see youth start work in late June. Employers involved with the program include private and government businesses, as well as nonprofits. Many businesses rely on student workers along with an international student workforce coming to the area on J-1 student work visas.

The county is still selecting some employers to be part of the program. In past years, it’s been more than serving ice cream. Students have worked at private businesses, recreation and highway departments, farms, campgrounds and more. Students who take part in the program receive employment counseling and educational materials as needed, to get them ready for their summer adventure to come.

“We look forward to SYEP every year,” said Warren County Workforce Development Youth Counselor Andrea Kinderman. “We’re grateful to partner with some amazing businesses and municipalities who provide our youth with meaningful work experiences. We see kids completing the program with increased employability skills, greater confidence, and a stronger connection to their community.”

Student applications are due by Monday, April 17. Forms can be filled out online. Businesses interested in getting hooked up with student workers still have time to sign up online as well.