WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer is on its way in the Capital Region and North Country, meaning it’s never too soon for young people to think about summer jobs. Warren County is looking for applications to a program it runs annually to get students into rewarding summer employment.

Warren County’s Department of Employment and Training is accepting applications to its Summer Youth Employment Program. The department takes applications from young people between the ages of 14 and 20, placing them in positions working at nonprofits, private and government worksites. The goal is to give them skill-building opportunities that can carry over to future opportunities once the summer is over.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program is a wonderful opportunity for young people to gain meaningful work experience, build new relationships, and learn about various career fields while earning a paycheck,” said Warren County Youth Counselor Jill Metcalfe. Counselors like Metcalfe work with enrolled workers to educate them on careers.

Applications can be submitted online until April 29. Workers take on employment for 8 weeks, starting in late June.

The working list of workplaces in rotation for this year is still being built. Participants in past years have included highway and recreation departments, school districts, campgrounds, and the Glens Falls YMCA, as well as a variety of privately-owned businesses. Youth will earn $15 per hour, regardless of where they work.

“The town of Warrensburg has had had great experiences with workers from the Summer Youth Employment Program in our Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department, said Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “It’s an extremely important program for our youth to get work experience and to help out around the county.”

The program is funded through grants from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Questions can be brought to Warren County Department of Employment & Training, by phone at (518) 681-2532, or by email at metcalfej@warrencountyny.gov.