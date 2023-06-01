WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Summer Movie Express is returning to the Regal Theater at Salmon Run Mall, offering $2 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.

The 2023 Summer Movie Express Lineup includes the following films:

June 27-28: “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

July 4-5: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and Clifford the Big Red Dog

July 11-12: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

July 18-19: “The Bad Guys” and “Playing with Fire”

July 25-26: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and “Sing 2”

August 1-2: “Boss Baby: The Family Business” and “Doolittle”

August 8-9: “Curious George” and “Kung Fu Panda 3”

August 15-16: “Minions and “How to Train Your Dragon 3”

August 22-23: “Shrek and “Kung Fu Panda”

August 29-30: “Trolls World Tour and “Despicable Me”

September 5-6: “Despicable Me 3” and “Spirit Untamed”

A portion of the proceeds from admission will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of America.