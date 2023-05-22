GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Park Theater Foundation is presenting their third annual free Summer Series Concerts at the Crandall Park Bandshell. The shows are scheduled for every Friday night starting June 30 through July 28.

The concert series aims to make the arts more accessible to the community, featuring performances from local and regional musicians. The shows will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will also host a rotating lineup of local food trucks throughout the series.

Below is the full schedule for the 2023 season:

Summer Series Concerts

June 30 The Ladles

July 7 Hot Club of Saratoga

July 14 Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band

July 21 The Clements Brothers

July 28 Girl Blue



The series will also be expanding to present an additional show at The Barn at French Mountain on June 16. The performance will feature Dr. Funke’s 100% Natural Good Time Family Band for a “Superjam Event”, with members of Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard and Wild Adriatic, alongside special guests.

“What started out as an experiment during the pandemic has quickly become staple programming for our organization. I couldn’t be happier to be back at it again this summer and to be expanding the series with an additional concert in June. We look forward to seeing everyone back outside for some incredible live performances!” said Chris Ristau, executive director of The Park Theater.

Crandall Park Bandshell is located on Fire Road in Glens Falls, off of Upper Glen Street. The Barn at French Mountain is located at 5 Mill Road, Lake George, NY.

The rain site for the concert series will be The Park Theater, at 14 Park Street in Glens Falls. The Superjam Event at The Barn will be held rain or shine.