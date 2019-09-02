Breaking News
Sunday draws over 118k people to the fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 12th day of the Great New York State fair drew in another large crowd. A total of 118,239 people came to the Fair Sunday, which is good enough for third-best on that day, just 1,500 under the all-time high for the day, set in 1985.

Through 12 days, we’re at 1,237,817 people making their way through the turnstiles.

FUN FACT: Sunday marked the 84th day of attendance above 100,000 in the 962 days for which we have attendance figures, dating back to 1906. It’s also the seventh day of attendance above 100,000 this year, which is a record number.

Total Per Day
Day 174,027
Day 277,242
Day 398,238
Day 4118,013
Day 5119,301
Day 6103,842
Day 792,387
Day 861,477
Day 9103,130
Day 10124,172
Day 11147,749
Day 12118,239
2019 Total (as of Sunday)1,237,817

