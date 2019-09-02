Sunday draws over 118k people to the fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 12th day of the Great New York State fair drew in another large crowd. A total of 118,239 people came to the Fair Sunday, which is good enough for third-best on that day, just 1,500 under the all-time high for the day, set in 1985.

Through 12 days, we’re at 1,237,817 people making their way through the turnstiles.

FUN FACT: Sunday marked the 84th day of attendance above 100,000 in the 962 days for which we have attendance figures, dating back to 1906. It’s also the seventh day of attendance above 100,000 this year, which is a record number.