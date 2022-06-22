QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, SUNY Adirondack announced a $3 million dose of support given to its TRIO Upward Bound program. The program helps students get prepared for college through access to advisor visits, financial aid, career exploration aid, and more.

The grant will be split up over the course of five years, turning into $610,081 per year. That money will fund the support of 123 students per year, across 13 school districts that often see students head to SUNY Adirondack to start their college careers.

Students are selected for Upward Bound support based on family income, as well as generation; the system puts an emphasis on supporting those who would become first-generation college students. The program provides students with weekly advisor visits at high schools, a detailed exploration into career paths and college options, financial aid and literacy support, and cultural and community service opportunities. It also facilitates students with SAT and ACT prep, and a six-week summer residency at SUNY Adirondack.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to provide resources and support to area high school students to help them fulfill their dreams of becoming the firsts in their families to attend college,” said Kelsey Lorusso, director of TRIO opportunity programs at SUNY Adirondack. “A college education is the quickest way to improve economic status and programs like this provide life-changing opportunities for students and their families.”

SUNY Adirondack has awarded funding to the TRIO Upward Bound program since 1999. The grant program was last renewed in 2017. School districts supported by the program include Argyle, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Granville, Hartford, Hudson Falls, North Warren, Salem, South Glens Falls, Whitehall and Warrensburg.