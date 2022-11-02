QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, forestry is the name of the game at SUNY Adirondack. On Thursday, an annual roundtable on forestry will be held at the college, talking trees, environmental impacts, and the future of forestry in the Adirondack Park.

Signups are still open for the 2022 Fall Forestry Roundtable, to be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Queensbury college. The roundtable is held by the Adirondack Research Consortium, in cooperation with the Empire State Forest Products Association.

The roundtable will feature presentations on the viability of the Logger Corporation, as well as topics such as bat activity in forests, the most recent data from the Forest Inventory & Analysis Program, the NY Climate Smart Commodity Project, and the future of the forestry industry within the Adirondacks. The event is considered a large part of the research standards implemented by New York State’s Sustainable Forest Initiative State Implementation Committee.

Registration for the roundtable can be found online. Applicants can also reach out by phone to the Adirondack Research Consortium office at (518) 241-82126.