QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Later in April, SUNY Adirondack is hosting a special event to bring suicide awareness out onto the campus. It’s the college’s second annual Out of the Darkness Walk.

At 10 a.m. on April 30, a walk will be held on the SUNY Adirondack campus in Queensbury to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The AFSP will use those funds to create and continue educational programs, conduct further research, raise suicide awareness and support those who survive loved ones lost to suicide.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our second annual Out of the Darkness campus walk at SUNY Adirondack,” said Holly Irion, assistant professor of Counseling at SUNY Adirondack. “So many of our students have been touched in some way by suicide loss. Bringing our campus and wider community together over this often taboo and misunderstood topic is important.”

Out of the Darkness Walks are a signature event for the AFSP. Data from the association states that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people between ages 10-34 in the U.S. More Americans ages 18 and up suffer from depression than do from coronary disease, cancer and HIV/AIDS.

The walk is open to the public. Those interested in stepping up for a cause can register to do so online, and can also donate to the AFSP there. As of Monday morning, $3,095 had been raised, out of a $5,000 total goal.

SUNY Adirondack maintains mental health resources on-campus for both residents and commuter students. Those resources include on-campus and virtual counseling services, meditation and support group opportunities and on-campus visits from Hudson Headwaters Health Network.