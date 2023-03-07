QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack is getting nerdy this year, with a first-time event centered around video games, vinyl records, hand-made costumes and more. The school’s first annual Adirondack Retro Nerdfest comes to campus this April.

On Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Adirondack will host the event billed as “The coolest thing to hit the Adirondacks since the Ice Age.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the comic convention-style fest will see the college’s Northwest Bay Conference Center busy with pinball and arcade machines, a live DJ, a “Super Smash Bros.” video game tournament, and a costume contest. Vendors onsite will deal comics, records, tabletop games, action figures and more.

“It’s a throwback to the days of analog and early digital entertainment. Old-school stuff is trendy and it’s being driven by the resurgence of music on vinyl records,” Adirondack Broadcast Association faculty advisor Kevin Ankeny. “This event combines these retro aspects with the pop culture convention atmosphere that’s been happening for a decade or so.”

The Adirondack Broadcast Association is one of several groups coming together for the festival. The school’s Media Arts Club has also had hands in planning and hosting, with the Gaming Club and Culinary Arts Club playing their own respective roles. Student groups are producing the event in coordination with Cooper’s Cave Games, Sweet Side Records, and school radio station WGFR.

The best way to stay abreast of convention updates is to stay tuned to the WGFR website. Those interested in volunteering, selling, or participating other ways can reach out to Ankeny at (518) 743-2200, ext. 2457.