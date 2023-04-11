ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY announced that it is no longer mandatory for students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend classes.

According to SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr., the updated guidance applies to all 64 campuses across the state. However, students, staff, and faculty will be strongly encouraged to stay up to date on the vaccines. King says that the safety of students is SUNY’s top priority.

“While COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” King said. “Across SUNY, we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”

This announcement comes after President Biden announced the end of the COVID-19 national emergency, with some emergency measures in the midst of being phased out.

SUNY says that approximately 77.5% of New Yorkers ages 18-25 and 79.8% of people ages 26-34 have completed their primary series vaccination. They will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and update the policy if needed.