SUNY announces plans to get students vaccinated before the end of the semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York Tuesday reported it has 18,600 of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 to be distributed to the state’s 34 campuses.

The SUNY system says it is targeting residential students in an attempt to get as many vaccinated as possible before the semester ends.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the university system is working to get its hands on many more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Tuesday is the first day any adult became eligible to receive a vaccine. The SUNY system is trying to get as much of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as it can because it does not require a second dose like the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The waiting period for the second dose of those vaccines could extend beyond the end of the semester.

An email went out Tuesday to all 350,000 SUNY students urging them to register for appointments on campus for the vaccines.

“SUNY has vigorously advocated on behalf of our students, faculty, and staff to make sure they were eligible for the COVID vaccine and we have worked diligently for months to prepare for this moment,” said Chancellor Malatras. “Giving residential students the one-shot option helps clear a crucial logistical hurdle in the race to get people fully vaccinated before they leave campus and return to their hometown communities. We strongly encourage all students to schedule their appointments as soon as they can; to do their part in protecting themselves, their families, and their communities; and to help spread the word about the many benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines.”