ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport will be hosting their first Paralympic Sport Festival in two weeks, highlighting the many group and individual activities available to those with physical disabilities.

On Tuesday, November 15, the public is invited to this free festival in the SERC Fieldhouse on New Campus Drive. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. participants will be welcome to play and learn more about Paralympic sports such as goalball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, blind soccer, sled hockey, and more.

The games begin right at 4 p.m., with a break at 5:30 p.m. for speeches from attending Paralympians.

Attendees will have the chance to meet-and-greet two Paralympians: wheelchair track athlete Ryan Chalmers and blind swimmer Martha Ruether. Additionally, two local teams — the Rochester Rookies track team and Rochester Wheelchair Rugby team — will be in attendance.

The event is organized by graduate and undergraduate students in the course Adapted Physical Activity and Sport, offered through the Department of Kinesiology, Sport Studies, and Physical Education.