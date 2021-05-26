SUNY Canton fitness center now open to public

SUNY Canton Fitness Center reopened to the public on May 26, 2021 (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY Canton Fitness Center has opened its doors to the public and is now accepting new members.

Beginning May 26, the SUNY Canton Fitness Center will be open throughout the summer. The Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and close on Saturdays and Sundays.

The fitness center will also observe Memorial Day and remain closed on May 31, 2021.

Additionally, for the 2021 summer season, SUNY Canton will not reopen its pool. However, the fitness center and field house will be available for use by all students.

According to SUNY Canton, all statewide, St. Lawrence County and SUNY health and safety protocols will continue to be followed. This include mandatory mask wearing during indoor workouts and showers remaining closed.

SUNY Canton confirmed that membership activations has been automated for all users who previously had a membership.

Those with questions regarding memberships re asked to contact the Director of the Fitness Center, Bryan Parker at (315) 386-7029 or parkerb@canton.edu.