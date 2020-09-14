SUNY Cortland increases COVID-19 testing and suspends athletics indefinitely due to COVID-19 spike

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many college campuses across New York State are becoming more susceptible to COVID-19, and SUNY Cortland became the latest school in New York to suspend athletic programs on Sunday.

According to a press release from the SUNY school system, off-campus gatherings are resulting in a spike in COVID-19 cases at SUNY Cortland. Due to the recent uptick in cases, SUNY Cortland is suspending all athletics and Greek Life indefinitely until cases decline.

On top of suspending athletics and Greek Life, SUNY Cortland will ramp up its testing efforts to more accurately track COVID-19 within the campus community. SUNY Cortland plans to conduct pooled surveillance testing to at least 1,000 students each week. The school also says they will test their wastewater for COVID-19 twice as much as they do now.

Tompkins Cortland Community College recently had to transition completely to remote learning after a major spike in COVID-19 cases. However, on Sunday SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the community college can return to in-person classes after the successful two-week pause.

I want to thank SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum for continuing to build on Cortland’s comprehensive, evidence-based COVID-19 mitigation and response plan. Increased testing frequency done in tandem with strict, consistent enforcement and data-driven decision making is the right, three-pronged strategy for keeping cases down and campuses open. I also want to applaud TC3 President Orinthia Montague for leading her campus through a successful, two-week pause of in-person learning. TC3 prevented a major outbreak in cases with swift and prudent action—and can now resume in-person learning this week. It’s proof that if we monitor cases closely, respond with proactive, urgent action, and achieve campus-wide compliance with safety protocols, we can control this virus. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

LATEST STORIES: