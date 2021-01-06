SUNY Empire to hold statewide pet drives to benefit animal shelters

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Empire State College will hold three pet supply drives in Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Selden to benefit area shelters in need.

While some animal rescues and shelters across the country have experienced an increase in pet adoptions, many people have made the difficult decision to surrender their pets due to COVID-19-related financial hardships and evictions. The pandemic has also led to fewer donations from individuals and businesses, which animal welfare organizations rely on to offset the costs of food, medication, medical procedures, and on-site food pantries for community pets.

“The pandemic has affected so many and as more experience financial difficulties, they are not only struggling to care for themselves and their loved ones, but also the furry members of their families,” said SUNY Empire State College Officer in Charge Nathan Gonyea. “SUNY Empire is proud to partner with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the Greece Residents Assisting Stray Pets, and the North Fork Country Kids Program. Their efforts to care for these animals is commendable.”

On January 13, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., volunteers at the three locations will accept new, unwrapped items for pets, including food, toys, leashes, medications, and beds. Donors are asked to drive up, and a volunteer — masked and adhering to social distancing guidelines — will collect gifts, while the driver remains in their vehicle.

Donations made at the following SUNY Empire locations will benefit the respective organizations: