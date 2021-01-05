SUNY ESF pushes start date back to Feb. 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY ESF has decided to push its start date back to Feb. 8.
This is due to a decision made by Syracuse University on Monday that also pushed their start date back.
In a tweet on Monday, SUNY ESF said they are working to revise their policies for the winter and spring terms.
They hope to provide more clarifications later this week.
